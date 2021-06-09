Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.97. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 97,500 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.