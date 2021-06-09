Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,467 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,298% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

