Stitch Fix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,816 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical volume of 2,086 put options.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $672,744.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.