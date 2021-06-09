Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $290,331,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

