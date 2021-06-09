Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $224,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

