Stevens Capital Management LP Has $192,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of APA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.