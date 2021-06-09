Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $539.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.70 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SCL traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $131.58. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders sold 8,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

