STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from $1.10 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

SNVVF opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

