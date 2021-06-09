Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.39. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 68,664 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

