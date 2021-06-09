StaysBASE (SBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market cap of $74,733.22 and approximately $116.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00227372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.01251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.77 or 0.99482127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,912,101 coins and its circulating supply is 3,447,853 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

