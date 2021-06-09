State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sleep Number by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.