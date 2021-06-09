State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,948 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $6,422,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

AAP stock opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

