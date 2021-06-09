State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 47,648 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.