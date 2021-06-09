State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,727 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Visteon by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

