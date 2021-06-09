State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,534 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $7,676,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.58.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

