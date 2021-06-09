State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $2,345,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

