State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

