State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 24,990 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of BigCommerce worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,026 shares of company stock worth $20,337,373. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.