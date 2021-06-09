State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

