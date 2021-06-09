State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.33.

LTC stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.