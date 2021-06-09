State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $5,287,000.

Shares of NVRO opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

