State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.