State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 27,040 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 262.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,878,967 shares of company stock valued at $473,514,293. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.