State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.50

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $18.10. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 447 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

