Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

STWD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 1,995,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

