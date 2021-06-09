Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 692,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,977. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

