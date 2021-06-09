SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

SPX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 600,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,982. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

