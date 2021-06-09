SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Position Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

FLOW opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

