Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Sportech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

