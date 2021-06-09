Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

SPLK opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

