Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.83

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 1664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.