Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

SRC opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

