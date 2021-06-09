SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,549,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $501.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

