SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 6th Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 312.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,156 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 21,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

