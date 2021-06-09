SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.93. 268,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,962,350. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.