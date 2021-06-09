Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 58.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $198.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.41 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

