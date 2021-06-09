Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.