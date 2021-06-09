Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after buying an additional 78,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

