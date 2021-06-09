Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 719 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03.

