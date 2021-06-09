Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,516. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

