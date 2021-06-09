Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,355,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 245.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.