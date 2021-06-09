Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

