Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.