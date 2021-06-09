Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,608,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.