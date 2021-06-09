Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 242 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.28.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

