South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Head to Head Survey

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Jersey Industries and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential downside of 94.68%. Given South Jersey Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.54 billion 2.02 $157.08 million $1.68 16.49 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.06 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries 10.98% 11.03% 2.85% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 146.7 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,771 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 404,886 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

