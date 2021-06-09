Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.65 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 7298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONVY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

