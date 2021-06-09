SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

