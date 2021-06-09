SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SFTBY stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

