SOC Telemed (TLMD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SOC Telemed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

This table compares SOC Telemed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million -$49.85 million -1.69 SOC Telemed Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 41.97

SOC Telemed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed’s competitors have a beta of 7.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOC Telemed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOC Telemed Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.47%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% SOC Telemed Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOC Telemed competitors beat SOC Telemed on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.